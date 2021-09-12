Nicki Minaj blasts the BET Hip Hop Awards

Nicki Minaj has had a contentious relationship with BET over the last few years, and it has continued through to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards after the Barbz felt like she got snubbed. Again.

Minaj stormed onto Twitter to let her 23 million followers know that she was all in her feelings because her hit song with Drake and Lil Wayne, “Seeing Green,” did not receive a nomination.

“If you mention ‘HipHop’ in 2021 & don’t mention #SeeingGreen that tells me everything I need to know,” the rap queen barked.

Although Minaj did not mention the BET Hip Hop Awards, the hot tweet came just hours after the nominees for the 2021 awards were announced.

Ironically, Minaj’s “Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” her collaboration with BIA, received two nods for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

This is not the first time that Minaj has taken aim at the Black network. She blasted BET prior to the 2019 BET Awards and pulled out of the BET Experience following a social post that celebrated Cardi’s Best Rap Album Grammy win at her expense.

“When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show,” she tweeted back in June 2019. “when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show … when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show … when ur still being dragged by that lace.”