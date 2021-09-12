TLC’s Chilli reflects on making ‘CrazySexyCool’ album

This year marked the 27th anniversary of the sophomore album, CrazySexyCool, and to celebrate that milestone, Chilli and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins are currently on an 18-city tour that kicked off Sept. 3.

The hit album CrazySexyCool is a staple of the 90s. In an interview with People magazine, Chilli said, “It’s funny because I haven’t listened to it straight on in a thousand years. And I did before rehearsals, and I was like, ‘This song is jamming, hey!’ I would like these songs even if I weren’t in TLC. And this just really brings back a lot of memories too.”

The ’90s star highlights working with Babyface as her fondest memory during the album-making process. “He was always my favorite because people didn’t know he had a silly side, but we always brought the silliness out of him,” Chilli told the Detroit Metro Times. “Those sessions with Face were just priceless and meant so much to me and helped me grow so much when it came to my vocals. He’s one of the best vocalists and he really knew how to get the best out of you. He had me doing things that I didn’t even know my voice could do. That was the album that showed me what I could do with my vocals.”

The tour will run through July 2022 with the first leg being in the United States and ending in London and Canada.