2 Chainz, Jadakiss, Tinashe on craziest weed experiences on Jay-Z’s web series

In the year since billionaire rap baron Jay-Z launched his luxury cannabis company, Monogram, he has altered the complexion of the game to make the product more desirous and consumer-friendly.

In conjunction with that move, the 51-year-old husband of Beyoncé, also began a web series called “High Tales” that, during its first season, detailed how many lives were ruined for consuming a plant that is now legal in 21 states.

In the latest edition of the web series, called “High Tales: Curren$y,” on Jay-Z’s YouTube page Monogram, several marquee names regale the audience with their craziest and best marijuana experiences.

The likes of rap stars 2 Chainz, Jadakiss, Tinashe, Slick Woods, N.O.R.E and others, showed up to reminisce about their relationship with cannabis. The stars also give audiences and consumers a nostalgic look at their most insane smoking stories and who they got high with, which includes comedy legend Dave Chappelle and actor Mark Wahlberg.

The third component of this is how Jay-Z has collaborated with cannabis advocates and legal connoisseurs to illuminate just how draconian and archaic some of these outlandish laws are with respect to prison sentencing.

Below is a recap of season 1 of “High Tales”