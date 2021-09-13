 Skip to content

Powerful cyberespionage tool hacks your iPhone without you even clicking anything

September 13, 2021   |  

Randy Fling

Randy Fling

View Author Posts

iPhone updating to protect against security vulnerability. Photo credit: Randy Fling

If you own an iPhone, apple watch or a mac computer, you could have spyware on your phone or computer even if you did NOTHING to let it in. No spam or phishing trick was even needed.


Apple issued emergency software updates for a critical vulnerability in its products today (Monday 9/13) after security researchers uncovered a flaw that allows highly invasive spyware to infect anyone’s iPhone, Apple Watch or Mac computer without so much as a click.

This spyware is called Pegasus and was developed by an Israeli company, the NSO group. According to the New York Times, “Data leaked to a consortium of news organizations suggests that several countries use Pegasus, a powerful cyberespionage tool, to spy on rights activists, dissidents and journalists.”


If this much is already admitted then you can safely assume that whomever paid the price for the software is hacking whoever they choose for whatever reasons they may have. I’m sure the full extent and further details will come out later, probably much later in the future.

Its believed that the following products are vulnerable and should be updated immediately. On an iPhone go to Settings / general / software update.

  • macOS Big Sur 11.6
  • macOS Catalina
  • watchOS 7.6.2
  • iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8
  • Safari 14.1.2

My iphone 10X Max is taking 17 minutes for the update because I’m doing right now it as I write this on my desktop. That’s my screenshot at the top of the page. Please go to your phone’s settings and update your software NOW.

Posted in

Office 365 users: Beware of new phishing attack to steal your identity

By Randy Fling
Instagram swipe-up

Instagram set to retire swipe-up links as of Aug. 30

By Trinity Griffin

How social media might evolve in 2021

By Kenyatta Victoria

How to tell the difference between AI-created images and real people online

By Jasmine McCaskill

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ for PS5 strikes cultural chords

By Stone Mims

Neil deGrasse Tyson says asteroid could hit Earth before 2020 election

By A.R. Shaw

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.