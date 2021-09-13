Powerful cyberespionage tool hacks your iPhone without you even clicking anything

If you own an iPhone, apple watch or a mac computer, you could have spyware on your phone or computer even if you did NOTHING to let it in. No spam or phishing trick was even needed.

Apple issued emergency software updates for a critical vulnerability in its products today (Monday 9/13) after security researchers uncovered a flaw that allows highly invasive spyware to infect anyone’s iPhone, Apple Watch or Mac computer without so much as a click.

This spyware is called Pegasus and was developed by an Israeli company, the NSO group. According to the New York Times, “Data leaked to a consortium of news organizations suggests that several countries use Pegasus, a powerful cyberespionage tool, to spy on rights activists, dissidents and journalists.”

If this much is already admitted then you can safely assume that whomever paid the price for the software is hacking whoever they choose for whatever reasons they may have. I’m sure the full extent and further details will come out later, probably much later in the future.

Its believed that the following products are vulnerable and should be updated immediately. On an iPhone go to Settings / general / software update.

macOS Big Sur 11.6

macOS Catalina

watchOS 7.6.2

iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8

Safari 14.1.2

My iphone 10X Max is taking 17 minutes for the update because I’m doing right now it as I write this on my desktop. That’s my screenshot at the top of the page. Please go to your phone’s settings and update your software NOW.