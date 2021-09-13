Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, John Amos and Mark Wahlberg to star in Netflix comedy

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg will be joining forces and bringing their talents to the upcoming film Me Time. The film follows a stay-at-home dad played by Hart who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. With free time on his hands, he reconnects with his former best friend played by Wahlberg for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Me Time is part of Hart and his HartBeat Production banner’s new multiyear first-look film deal with Netflix, which will exclusively host the film when it airs. John Amos and Anna Maria Horsford will star in the film as well. Hart spoke about his new film on Instagram and bringing all “the legends” together.

“’Me Time’ …..finally getting to work with my guy @markwahlberg ….This is going to EPIC!!!!! Stay Tuned people #MeTime #Netflix #Comedy #comıngsoon… So much talent in one picture….shooting my new movie ‘Me Time’ with some of the most talented people to EVER DO IT!!!!! So blessed to be able to do what I do with these legends!!!!!!! #MeTime #Legends,” the comedian posted.

Hart continues to make million-dollar business moves behind the scenes and revealed that he’ll also be a guest shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in October as well. The Ride Along star will join the show’s regular investors Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary in evaluating pitches from budding entrepreneurs who are hoping to score investments in their companies or products. Hart is expected to bring some of his comedic banter to the 13th season of the show.

“Look out, there’s a new shark in the water🦈 I’m thrilled to be a guest shark on Season 13 of #SharkTank! Tune in for the Season Premiere Friday October 8 on ABC,” he further posted on Instagram.

Check out a few photos from the set of Me Time below.