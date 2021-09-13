 Skip to content

Kwame Brown blasts Russell Westbrook for wearing a dress (video)

September 13, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Russell Westbrook (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / By Tinseltown)

Even in the renowned liberal city of Los Angeles, there are limits to expressing your individuality and eccentricities, according to former NBA player Kwame Brown. 


Brown, a former player for the Los Angeles Lakers, completely eviscerated current Lakers star Russell Westbrook for recently posing for photos in a dress. The L.A. native posted the photos for his 17 million followers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

This situation arises just months after the future hall of farmer Westbrook was traded to the Lakers from the Washington Wizards, and two months before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Westbrook is expected to be a major component of the Lakers record-breaking championship aspirations.


Brown went off on an expletive-laden tirade regarding Westbrook’s dress and sexuality during the latest episode of his Instagram stories. (Warning: NSFW)

As the top pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, Brown is considered one of the greatest busts in league history and kept a low profile during his post-playing life. But he recently stormed back onto the cultural radar when he got tired of being the butt of other players’ jokes. Brown famously went volcanic in May 2021 on the likes of sports reporter Stephen A. Smith and former players Stephen Jackson, Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barners, for continuing the widespread denigration of his 13-year career.

On the matter of Westbrook’s decision to wear a dress, Brown went on the offensive in castigating the player, which was quite offensive to some social media users. They accuse Brown of blatant hypocrisy.

 

 

 

