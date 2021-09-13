Troll says Tiffany Haddish not good enough for Common; her reply is perfect

Tiffany Haddish is one of a handful of entertainers who don’t hesitate to get into verbal skirmishes with fans. Haddish will come for fans who cross the line or disrespect her.

Such a situation arose when the 41-year-old Girls Trip star promoted the upcoming album release by her boyfriend, rap icon Common. Haddish wanted to make sure that fans were aware and encouraged them to pick it up when it drops.

“This is real HipHop. I am so proud of him,” Haddish told her seven million Instagram followers in the caption of a video showing Common freestyling.

Common posted a similar video for his 3.6 million IG fans where he rapped live for the show “La Leakers.”

The feel-good moment went south when Haddish took umbrage at a fan’s impudent question about why the “The Light” rapper would bother to date her.

“I totally agree [hand clap emoji]. This is why I don’t understand him being with you [eye roll emoji],” the fan wrote in the comment section of Haddish’s IG post.

Haddish clapped back at the fan with a simple retort:

“Not for you to understand. Just enjoy the music.”

Haddish and Common, 49, neé Lonnie Rashid Lynn, appear to be going strong after the two reportedly began dating amid the pandemic in 2020. The couple first met officially on the set of the film The Kitchen in 2019 and have since posted on IG about quarantining together.