Keke Palmer goes viral after exposing struggle plate at Met Gala

September 14, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Keke Palmer (Image source: Instagram.com – @keke)

The annual Met Gala in New York normally features outlandish and avant-garde outfits along with the most famous celebrities and dignitaries in the world.


But such a glitzy affair that charges upwards of $30K a plate should be able to scramble together a much more sumptuous cuisine than the one that actress and Met host Keke Palmer displayed to the world. What was splattered on Palmer’s paltry plate did not match her glamorous gown and meticulously manicured mane.

Palmer put the Met Gala on full furnace blast when she posted her struggle plate for her 12 million Instagram and Twitter followers on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.


“Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu? Who sniffing a lil under the table?” a Twitter follower inquired to Palmer. Her response has become an instant classic. 

According to Uproxx, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Midtown Manhattan, nicknamed The Met, was featuring a plant-based menu for its aristocratic clientele.

However, despite the fact that the event’s curator, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, announced that the menu would be plant-based for the first time in The Met Gala’s history, some attendees were far from impressed. This would include singer Teyana Taylor, who folded her face at the prospect of a meat-free menu. 

Palmer’s posts on IG and Twitter set off a gang of jokes and memes that will be sure to reverberate back to the organizers of this upscale soiree.

Don’t be surprised if Palmer is not invited back next year.

