LeBron James unveils trailer for new ‘I Promise’ documentary (video)

LeBron James’ new documentary film I Promise has been picked up by YouTube Originals and will premiere on Sept. 28.

I Promise tells the story of the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School, which opened in 2018. With students selected from the lower 25th percentile across the district, the film explores the day-to-day trials, tribulations and triumphs of students and families growing up in Akron, Ohio. The school adopted a new model for urban public education – a STEM-focused approach led by Social Emotional Learning and the LeBron James Family Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy.

The film, directed by Marc Levin, will be free to watch and was originally scheduled as a series by Jeffrey Katzenberg’s now-defunct Quibi. The NBA champion premiered the 102-minute documentary at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in June. LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, are also among the executive producers of the project through their media conglomerate The SpringHill Co.

In related news, LeBron and his wife Savannah James celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last night as LeBron posted a few pictures of their wedding photos on social media and revealed they skipped the Met Gala to spend their special day together.

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago. Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” King James posted.

The couple has been together since they were in high school and they have three children: daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 16. Savannah also shared a few feelings about her love on their special day on IG.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!! 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid,” she wrote.

While the James’ clan keeps their love going, check out the inspiring “I Promise” trailer below.