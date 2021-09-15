Dr. Anthony Fauci gathers Nicki Minaj on her vaccination tweets

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading epidemiologist and virus prevention expert, responded forcefully to some of Nicki Minaj’s questionable statements on the vaccine.

Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, lectured Minaj about spreading unsubstantiated information about vaccinations without presenting any receipts.

In a live television interview with CNN, Fauci said there is “no evidence” to support Minaj’s claim this week that the vaccines could cause fertility problems. “Nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” Fauci said.

He also admonished the rap star, saying she “should be thinking twice” before disseminating claims that are not backed by science or data.

The “Moment 4 Life” emcee made headlines around the world on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, when she declared that she was pulling out of the prestigious Met Gala due to their requirement that attendees be vaccinated.

While Minaj told her 22 million Twitter fans that she knows that she will have to be vaccinated soon if she wants to tour next year, she said she is still engaging in research on the topic.

She was also subjected to widespread criticism when she detailed the medical and marital travails of her cousin’s friend who allegedly became impotent after getting vaccinated.

Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been working overtime to combat the proliferation of misinformation about the vaccine.

“The only way we know to counter mis- and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information,” Fauci told CNN. “[These kinds of claims] may be innocent on [Minaj’s] part: I’m not blaming her for anything, but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except a one-off anecdote.”