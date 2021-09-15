Lamar Odom’s ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr has serious illness

Sabrina Parr, the former fiancée of NBA All-Star Lamar Odom, has revealed that she has ovarian cancer.

The fitness influencer told her 286K Instagram followers that she has had the illness for a while and surgeons removed the tumor at the world-class Cleveland Clinic.

Parr, 34, revealed on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, she is just now ready to share her arduous ordeal with her followers.

“I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I’m finally ready to share it,” Parr wrote in the caption of one of her most recent posts.

Parr showed herself about to go into a CT scan machine at the hospital to examine her torso.

Parr has recovered enough emotionally to even deliver a sardonic joke.

“I kept asking God, ‘why couldn’t you have just given me breast cancer since I already don’t have breast’ lol,” Parr wrote.

Parr, who has a son and daughter, said she had to push through crippling fear and depression in order to fight for the sake of her children.

“I asked God to get me through the Summer. Let me get these kids back to school, and then I can refocus on my health,” she said.

Thankfully for Parr, surgeons removed the tumor and now she is on the road to recovery.