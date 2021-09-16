Nicki Minaj goes on IG rant after White House denies inviting her to meet

Nicki Minaj has been taking a lot of L’s this week as it pertains to her questionable explanations about not getting vaccinated and the tremendous backlash she has subsequently endured. Now, the White House claims it didn’t invite her to meet with officials.

Minaj has been subjected to abject international humiliation as one dignitary after another has spoken forcefully against her public pronouncements to explain why she has, thus far, refused to get vaccinated.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

No less than the health minister of her home country of Trinidad & Tobago, Terrence Deyalsingh, told the media that Minaj basically wasted their time.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said Minaj should be “ashamed of herself,” for disseminating such theories.

Meanwhile, the White Hosue vaccine expert Dr. Anthony Fauci admonished her to “think twice” before uttering baseless information.

Speaking of the White House, the West Wing denied Minaj’s claims that she was invited to fly in and meet them in Washington, as she enthusiastically claimed to her 22 million Twitter followers.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

An official told the media that White House actually offered to connect Minaj with a doctor over the phone so that she could ask questions about the vaccine.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the official reportedly said.

In response, Nicki Minaj went on a 15-minute rant before her 157 million Instagram followers. Flip the page to read some of what she said.