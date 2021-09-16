Rashad Richey Receives Global Media Icon Award – Fox Soul TV

Emmy nominated television personality, radio broadcaster, and podcaster, Rashad Richey recently was honored with the Global Media Icon Award at the Black Media Honors award show airing on Fox Soul TV. This distinction highlights Dr. Richey’s impact and voice in urban media and beyond. Other awardees included Rickey Smiley of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Jeff Johnson, Stellar Award Winning Gospel Singer Yanna Crawle and others.

Richey’s highly successful daily TV show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’ airs on The Young Turks Network and multiple linear television networks including Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo TV, Roku, Pluto TV, YouTube TV, and all TYT’s digital platforms, which include TYT.com/Live, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

‘Indisputable’ averages well over 1-million viewers a day. Richey covers national news stories and debates Conservative leaning pundits and politicians about pressing social issues facing America. ‘Indisputable’ is also available on Apple Podcast, Acast and other platforms.

Richey’s roots started in radio roughly 7-years ago. The award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show airs on News & Talk 1380-WAOK in Atlanta, GA where Richey was voted ‘Best Talk Radio Personality in Atlanta’ by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, making him the first African American to receive this distinction from the AJC. In 2020, Richey was deemed ‘Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta’ by the Atlanta Business Journal.

Richey is the political analyst for CBS News Atlanta, The People’s Station V-103 FM, Straight Arrow News and occasionally provides political commentary on MSNBC, The Fox News Channel and Black News Channel

While many know Richey nationally for his intelligent and ‘take no bull’ approach on the airwaves, it’s what he does off-air that has endeared him to many local communities. In addition to being president of Rolling Out and a noted university lecturer, Richey was recently honored with the White House Presidential Volunteer Services Award for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth.

Richey is a rarity in broadcast media. When asked about being honored by Empower Media Group and the 2021 Black Media Honors, Richey said, “I’m thankful for this honor and love what Black media professionals are doing across America to change the narrative. We must continue fighting for truth, fairness and equitable outcomes. I accept this award on behalf of the communities I fight for daily”.

Written by: Tammy Reese – Culture Focused Magazine

Atlanta-based media company Empower Media Group (EMG) announced the 2021 Black Media Honors™️ – the annual awards that honors broadcasting, public relations, media, mass communication, and journalism icons who have influenced and made significant contributions to the media industry. The awards weekend is set to begin August 21, 2021, through Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Atlanta, GA with the official awards gala taking place at Twelve Midtown Conference Center in Atlanta, GA. Some of this year’s confirmed attendees for the 2021 Black Media Honors™️ include Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Church), Kimberly Chapman (Sheen Magazine Editor-at-Large), Jeff Johnson (BET, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, NAACP), Dr. Rashad Richey (Political Analyst for CBS46, PeachtreeTV, V-103, Rolling Out), Michelle Rice (General Manager Urban One & TV One), Stellar Award Winning Gospel Singer Yanna Crawley, Tasha Page-Lockhart and more.

“The vision of the Black Media Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American Media and other American minorities who have paved the way for the broadcasting, public relations, media, mass communication, journalism professionals of today. Many of these creators have never received their much-deserved recognition,” said Stephanie Davis, Founder of Black Media Honors™️ and CEO of Empower Media Group. Some of this year’s sponsors include Prima Atlanta, Bomade Vodka, She Prints It, Billboard Buzzing, B Taylor and Associates, The Collective Shine, Sheen Magazine and more. Confirmed Media Partners are Fox5, AspireTV, Sheen Magazine and TV One, host of celebrity photographers and bloggers. For interviews with Black Media Honors™️ or for more information or to apply for media credentials contact: