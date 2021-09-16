T.I. says he can’t be canceled despite sexual abuse allegations (video)

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ request to have Glam University CEO Sabrina Peterson’s lawsuit dismissed was recently denied and will be heading to court. Peterson, a former friend of the couple, claimed the rapper put a gun to her head and that the couple committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against young women over the years. All of the allegations have been vehemently denied by T.I. and Tiny. Tyrone Blackburn, Peterson’s attorney, issued a statement to OnSite saying that the hip-hop couple have a long fight ahead of them.

“The case goes on — T.I., Tiny, as well as Shekinah’s anti-SLAPP motion failed and Sabrina is entitled to get justice for the defamation that was visited upon her by the Harrises and Ms. Anderson. The next move is on the Harrises to answer the four counts that judge allows. The hard part for them is that everything is so public and the fact that Shekinah said she was told to do this by Tameka — all these [things] are detrimental to their case,” Blackburn’s statement read.

T.I. also gave an update on the pending case as he sat down with the “Big Facts Podcast” before a live audience in a video which was released this week. The show’s hosts, DJ Scream, Baby Jade and Big Bank asked T.I. about the current sexual abuse allegations and allegedly drugging and kidnapping several women. Though he can’t speak about the case for legal reasons, he still wasn’t short for words.

“Listen, man, that s— don’t hurt me. … S— didn’t happen!”

He further dismissed the claims and addressed the audience.

“Stupid people listen to stupid people. It’s as simple as that. Stupid people listen to stupid people. The name of the show is [Big Facts]. You show me one motherf——g big fact on the subject, and we can continue the discussion.”

