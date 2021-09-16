 Skip to content

Trinidad health minister dismisses Nicki Minaj’s vaccine claims (video)

September 16, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Photo credit: Bang Media

The Trinidad & Tobago health minister dismissed Nicki Minaj’s claims that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause impotence and swollen testicles.


“Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effects or adverse events,” said Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh. “What was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down because we take all these claims seriously. As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad.”

On Monday afternoon, the rapper fired off a round of tweets about the vaccine inciting global mayhem. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” she wrote. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.” Following that, she spent the rest of the day explaining why she has been hesitant to receive the vaccine but noting she’s sure she will have to be vaccinated to resume touring.


Minaj has received backlash from health officials around the world — including from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The resounding theme among the responses was that there is no evidence that the vaccine causes fertility issues in males.

