Washington Football Team to host NFL’s 1st ‘Pride Night’

The Washington Football Team announced that their Thursday, Sept. 16 night home game against the New York Giants in Landover, Maryland, will be their first Pride Night, a rare celebration in the NFL.

Such an event takes place months after Raiders defensive end Carl Rassib, 28, became the first major player to come out as gay in June 2021, an unprecedented and historic milestone.

Former University of Missouri defensive star Michael Sam was actually the first openly gay man to be drafted into the NFL in 2014. However, Sam never made the regular roster and then quit the sport altogether due to mental exhaustion from his historic achievement.

We're excited to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and supporters for our Pride Night Out event tomorrow night Group tickets start at just $30! 🎟️ » https://t.co/sHLibvtEPw pic.twitter.com/9SDTF44xmZ — FedExField (@FedExField) September 15, 2021

According to the team, they have blocked rows of seats at different prices throughout the stadium in order for members of the LBGTQ to be able to sit together and cheer the team. The franchise is also hosting a pre-game party featuring wine, beer and food for the LBGTQ guests.

The city’s Major League Baseball Team, the Washington Nationals, have held similar events in the recent pasts.

The night will coincide with the start of the Latinx Heritage Month on the second edition of Thursday Night Football for the 2021-22 season.