Lil Nas X’s harsh response to parents’ request to tone it down (video)

Lil Nas X made national headlines once again when he blurted out “f— your kids,” when asked if he’ll tone his sexually explicit videos and stage performances for the sake of parents trying to protect their kids.

Lil Nas spoke to “The Breakfast Club” radio show to promote his upcoming debut album Montero. The subject eventually got around to parents and others who who are concerned about Nas X showcasing his homosexuality in such a provocative, in-your-face way.

When queried about whether he used to concern himself with the public’s perception and what parents may think, Nas replied, “I feel like I used to, but now it’s just, like, so? Like, f— your kids,” he said before quickly taking back the answer.

After a brief pause to reset himself, Nas elaborated on his thoughts on the matter.

“We really get one chance to do this [life] at least to my knowledge, I don’t know what, like, happens when we die or whatnot. So it’s like — I’m not about to pander to your kids or you. Or, like, anybody.”

The matter of respecting Lil Nas X’s boundaries has even extended to his family members. Nas conveyed that he is determined to live his life the way he wants because there is no second act in life.

“I even have to do this with my family members, you know, like, ’cause my family members may not always agree with what I’m doing,” Nas said. “Or whoever I’m dating, they may not agree, but it’s like, I honestly, really, truly wanna live by, you know, this is our life we get. We have to do this s—, so f— what anybody else has to really say about it, I guess.”