NeNe Leakes talks about her mental state since husband Gregg’s death

NeNe Leakes has had “good days and bad days” as she grieves for her late husband.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is thankful she’s got a “whole group of people” to surround herself with as she comes to terms with the loss of Gregg Leakes — who died of cancer on Sept. 1 at 66 years old — and though she’s “pushing through” the tragedy, she admitted it’s not easy to always be positive.

To boost her mood, the 53-year-old reality star decided to go blonde again and found it helpful to sit in a busy salon.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: “So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life. My new normal. I thought I’d go back to blonde.

“I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of… you know. Events that recently happened. Love you guys. I’m OK and I’m pushing through.

“I have good days and bad days. But um. They said it’s normal. So, some days I’m up. Some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don’t go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people.

“Good days and bad days, pushing through.(sic)”

NeNe ended her message to fans by expressing her gratitude for “all of the condolences and all of the sweet comments.”

She added: “Thank you.”

Last week, NeNe held a memorial celebration for Gregg at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, with former Bravo castmates including Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcelle among those in attendance.

And Kenya recently insisted it was a “no-brainer” for her to be there for the event.

She said: “Honestly, he is one of the nicest men I ever met in my life. To be there was a no-brainer.

“I was there to support. Gregg never ever treated me any differently whether I was feuding with NeNe or not. And for that I respected him so much, and he was just a kind, gentle, caring, supportive man, and she was really lucky to have him.”