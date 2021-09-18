Katt Williams says Kevin Hart doesn’t want the Verzuz smoke (video)

Katt Williams takes his comedy crown seriously and boasts he’s the wrong comedian to step into the ring with. The Friday After Next star recently chopped it up with Baltimore 92.3 radio host Persia Nicole who asked the comedian if he was down to square off against his nemesis Kevin Hart in a Verzuz competition.

“It’s almost cheating for me. I have over ten specials. I don’t have to pick but two jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anyone whose last name isn’t Pryor anyway. We don’t wanna add 52 movies, we certainly don’t wanna add 11 specials, we certainly don’t wanna add 49 television appearances, we don’t wanna add an Emmy. It’s almost a battle we can’t really afford to be in. It probably don’t match up the way you think it matches up,” Katt revealed.

Katt also stated that he created the whole Verzuz concept.

“I started Verzuz. The first Verzuz ever promoted was Steve Harvey versus Katt Williams. It was the underground Kings of Comedy Verzuz. … So, we don’t need to ask me if I would have any interest in things that I was the originator of. Comedically beefing is my lane,” Williams explained.

Williams has verbally attacked Hart in the past with snubs and jabs and in 2016 challenged the Jumanji star to battle it out for $5 million.

“On that stage, we can put whatever you want: a full-court basketball court, a boxing ring, two microphones for a rap cypher, or you can get you’re a– dusted in comedy on that stage. And since you not a puppet, don’t bring no white people with you then,” he posted in a video at the time.

Hart never took Williams up on his offer, but he apparently wasn’t fazed by William’s taunts either as he responded to the snubs in several interviews himself. Check out Katt Williams on the next page discussing how he’d destroy Kevin Hart if they ever went head-to-head.