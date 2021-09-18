Rockie Fresh on the importance of expression and not wasting time

Rockie Fresh is one of Chicago’s brightest talents and he’s helped to usher in a new wave of artists who are changing the landscape of the music industry. Rockie’s career is one many artists would envy. He was the first and only Chicago artist signed to Maybach Music Group, the label owned by Rick Ross. He has been working on some new music lately and he recently performed at Lollapalooza during the early part of the summer. Rolling out spoke with Fresh and discussed the defining moment of his career, an artist’s responsibilities and who inspires him to take his music to the next level.

Talk about the moment you knew you wanted to be an artist.

I had a freestyle battle in my school parking lot a couple of months before my senior year ended. I won the battle and the reaction from the school motivated me to start taking music seriously.

What has been your most career-defining moment so far and why?

My first show and first mixtape release are two defining moments. They started everything for me and gave me the confidence to make a real career out of music. I was able to quit school and hit the road and really learn the game hands-on.

What are your thoughts when it comes to your expression?

I feel the need to be as open as possible in the music but also with fashion. I’m just about doing me and whatever comes naturally is how I move.

What has been the most challenging moment of your career?

There’s honestly too many to pen point. There are a lot of challenges that come with being an artist. Just when you think you’ve seen it all something new comes. Part of life is being able to be battle-tested and ready for whatever comes.

What are your thoughts on streaming?

I like streaming, [it’s an] easier way for fans to get the music and also easier for an artist to see their growth.

Talk about how it felt to perform at Lollapalooza.

It felt really good to be out there. I pray I get to perform there again.

Which artists inspire you to take it up to the next level?

Kanye Drake Lil Wayne Rick Ross and Diddy are my go-to artists. They always take things to another level.

Name your top three favorite albums of all time.

My top three favorite albums are Kanye West Graduation, Lil Wayne Carter 2 and Lupe Fiasco The Cool.

What words do you have for those looking to follow their dreams?

Don’t sit around overthinking it. Start with a plan and get to work. Time is only running out; don’t play with your time.

What is next for you?

I’ll be doing a lot more album releases and shows. I’m working on starting a few different businesses and I’m focused on being a good father and building my legacy for my family.