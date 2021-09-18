SpotemGottem shot in Miami

Jacksonville, Florida rapper SpotemGottem was shot early Friday morning, Sept. 17, after leaving a recording studio in Miami. The shooting took place about 3 a.m. on the southbound stretch of Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The “Beatbox” rapper was the victim of a drive-by shooting that allegedly stemmed from a road rage incident. SpotemGottem was shot several times in both legs while the driver was shot in the hip according to TMZ.

The Dodge Charger they were riding in was riddled with bullets and reportedly hit 22 times on the driver’s side. The rapper’s manager Dee Phatboy told TMZ that SpotemGottem was in stable condition at Aventura Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The shooter has not been identified.

Just last week, the rapper whose real name is, Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was cleared in connection to a 2020 Dallas homicide. As previously reported, Dallas detective Patty Belew stated that they believe SpotemGottem bragged about the killing of Reginald Agnew Jr. on the song and video clip of “Again.” Agnew was reportedly in Dallas to attend an event at Club Tropics when he was shot and killed. SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, is now suing the Dallas Police Department over the statements which his attorney called “reckless.”

The young rapper was also previously arrested by U.S. Marshals in July for aggravated assault with a firearm, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact. According to police reports, he was found at a Miami hotel lying in bed with an AK-47 pistol next to him when he was arrested. The warrant was for a case in June, when Harden was riding in a car allegedly with several friends who broke through the gate at a parking garage in Miami. Acting recklessly himself, he reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and flashed or aimed it at a person who tried to stop the vehicle. SpotemGottem was released after posting an $18,500 bond.