Gunna gives back by opening free grocery store

Talk about giving back in a major way, Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna has opened a free grocery and clothing store inside his former middle school. Through a partnership with Atlanta-based nonprofit Goodr, which was founded by Jasmine Rowe, students at Ronald McNair Middle School will be able to get food, toiletries, new shoes and clothes for free.

“He’s providing a way of life for these families and this is something that is legendary,” Crowe told CBS46. “I don’t think anything like this has been done before in the city of Atlanta.”

The grocery store at the school will be stocked each week with fresh produce and frozen meals, including options for families who are vegetarian or pescatarian. Families will also be able to go online and pick the item that their child needs. After completing the online order, the student will receive a ticket and pick up the item at the store in the school.

“This is things I said I was gonna do when I got in a position to do it so I just gotta follow that,” Gunna told CBS46.

For all of his philanthropic efforts, Sept. 16 was named “Gunna Day” by the mayor of the city of South Fulton, Bill Edwards.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Mayor and City Council recognizes Gunna for his service to the community, applauds his outstanding contributions to the music industry, acknowledges him for setting a stellar example to the young people in our community, and do hereby proclaim, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, as Sergio Giovanni ‘Gunna’ Kitchens Day in the city of South Fulton,” read the document presented by Edwards.