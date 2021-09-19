 Skip to content

Joyner Lucas alleges Karen Civil stole $60K from him

September 19, 2021  

Trinity Griffin

Joyner Lucas (Photo source: Joyner Lucas Facebook profile)

Joyner Lucas fired off a round of tweets Saturday evening blasting Karen Civil for allegedly stealing $60K from him in 2015.


Long before Lucas was on the music industry’s radar, the rapper and Massachusetts native said that he hired Civil to push his music and she didn’t follow through on anything that she promised. Lucas only had around 5,000 Twitter followers at the time and was looking for a way to promote his now-hit single “Ross Capicchioni.” He said Civil tried to convince him that people wouldn’t care about the song and that she would regularly ignore his phone calls. He also accused her of vacationing with the same funds.

Lucas went on to say that he never told his story out of fear of being blackballed but was emboldened to speak up when rapper Cam’ron came forward with the same accusations back in 2016. Also, he was seemingly influenced by comedian Jessie Woo recently coming forward about winning her court case against Civil, Lucas decided to get granular about the specifics of his dealings with the media maven.


