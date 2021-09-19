Kobe Bryant-designed watch on course to sell for a whopping $10M

Before Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing, he designed a Hublot watch called “The Black Mamba,” and it is on course to sell for $10 million on a digital auction block. The watch is a limited edition 18K rose gold King Power Tourbillon that Bryant designed as Hublot’s ambassador back in 2013.

According to luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises LLC which is hosting the sale, of the limited number of watches that were made – 250 to be exact – only three of them were rose gold. What makes this timepiece even rarer is that Bryant’s signature is on the back and secured by a “sapphire crystal back.”

The auction items will also include an autographed purple Nike Zoom 8 sneaker that was inspired by Bryant, and digital art that is an image of the watch and shoe by New York City artist Moshé Douglas. The entire package is estimated to be valued at a minimum of $10 million according to GDGC Enterprises.

The firm also plans to donate $50,000 of the proceeds to the Greater Los Angeles Make-a-Wish Foundation. Bryant was heavily involved with the foundation before his passing, visiting 200 of the kids who were battling critical illnesses and even inviting some of them to his games.

Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles President and CEO Mike Kallhoff told US News, “That’s going to help us probably grant an additional five wishes this year, which is so important with looking at the last year and how hard fundraising has been in our current environment with the pandemic.”

The basketball legend’s legacy continues to live on as he continues to impact people’s lives in a positive way.