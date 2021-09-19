Kym Whitley makes surprising claim about Bobby Brown (video)

Star comedienne Kym Whitley is spilling all the tea with her public confessional on the latest episode of the hit TV One series “Uncensored.”

On Sunday night’s edition, Whitley claims that Bobby Brown bit her so hard one time that he drew blood and had to be hauled away by security. This was during the apex of Brown’s career where he reeled off a dizzying string of consecutive classic hits – but also became a regular fixture in America’s courtrooms and jails.

The episode in question allegedly popped off decades ago at the House of Blues where NBA legend “Magic Johnson was giving his wife Cookie a party,” she recalled.

“Bobby had gone up on stage with Whitney [Houston], and they were singing. And they were trying to get Bobby off stage,” she said, adding, “This was during the wild years of Bobby.”

Whitley said she was later hosting a show called “Oh Drama!” in 2001 and Brown was a big fan. The singer was so excited to meet her that, “he grabbed me and he went to my neck, and he bit it! [I gushed] blood and everything. I don’t know if he thought he was a vampire,” she joked.

The bite was hard enough that Whitley “went down to the ground [and] security whisked him [away]. They took him out. There were towels and everything.”

Whitley said her inner circle implored her to sue the “Every Little Step” crooner, but ultimately decided not to follow through with it.

“It wasn’t like, I felt, ‘Oooh, I want Whitney’s money.’ I didn’t want anything bad to happen to him … He was just excited and crazy,” Whitley said as she flashed that signature smile.

During the episode of “Uncensored,” Whitley will also discuss some salacious situations with the likes of comedic actor Marlon Wayans and her romantic fling with the late great singer Gerald LeVert.

Flip the page to view the trailer Whitley’s visit to TV One’s “Uncensored” show.