Carmelo Anthony says former NBA commissioner had him tailed by the feds

NBA star Carmelo Anthony stopped by the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast recently to discuss his life growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his new book Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope. During the conversation, Anthony discussed having friends who were tied up in the streets and how he discovered that former NBA Commissioner David Stern was working with the feds and had him tailed.

“ ‘I know who you with. I know where you live at. ‘I know where they live at. I know when you close your eyes. I know when you wake up. And I know what they doing,’ he’s telling me,” Melo revealed of a conversation with the former NBA commissioner.

“And I’m like damn, how the f—? That’s when I knew NBA was part of the Feds. He told me, ‘I gotta make an example out of you.’ That’s a fact. He said, ‘I know everything. I know your whole crew. I know who’s doing what. Either you tell them to stop or you got to cut them off,’ ” the Lakers’ newest star said.

Carmelo Anthony wasn’t upset about the conversation either but more in shock and added that he understood why he was being followed.

“I get it. If you’re giving me a hundred million, I need to know everything,” he said.

Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope was released on Sept. 14 and traces Anthony’s rise from the housing projects in New York City and Baltimore to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and one of professional basketball’s top scorers. The 10-time NBA All-Star wrote the book with New York Times best-selling author and the University of Baltimore professor D. Watkins.

“As an 18-year-old, if you told me I’d write a book one day I would’ve laughed at you. Where I come from, not many books are written about the lives we’ve lived. We are so focused on just making it to the next day. I didn’t want to touch on anything after I got drafted because everyone knows that story. I really wanted to connect with the youngins out there to let them know what I went through and s— ain’t sweet,” Anthony posted on an Instagram clip.

