Chris Rock urges folks to get vaccinated after testing positive

September 20, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Chris Rock (Photo credit: Splash News)

Comedian Chris Rock is imploring the public to get vaccinated after revealing on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.


Rock, 56, who is perhaps best known for his role of the crackhead Pooky in the urban classic New Jack City, told his 5.2 million Twitter followers that they definitely don’t want to contract this dangerous virus.

Rock has not revealed his current health status to the public, nor have his representatives returned media inquiries for him to elaborate on his prognosis.


This announcement comes just months after the star of Boomerang and creator of the popular sitcom “Everyone Hates Chris” made his long-awaited return to the TV stage with the “Chris Rock Show.”

This may be a case of a breakthrough coronavirus as Rock informed the public that he was fully vaccinated. Ironically, Rock told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in May 2021 that he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and even joked that he used his star status and “skipped the line” in getting it.

“I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said at the time. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside Betty White, step aside old people, Judge Judy.’ “

A plethora of celebrity friends and admirers quickly consoled the comedian with heartfelt messages, including comedian George Wallace, “Seinfield” producer Larry Charles and award-winning journalist Donna Brazile.

 

 

 

