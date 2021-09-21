 Skip to content

Book of the Week: ‘Daughter of Mine: Innocence Broken’

September 21, 2021   |  

Tigner

Tigner

Daughter of Mine: Innocence Broken is a new novel by indie author T. West Fields.

Surprisingly, this new book as caught the attention of many of our fans making it this week’s most popular independent selling books on www.blackbookstore.com.


Author, T. West Fields, tells the story of a family named the Kingsley’s who seemed like a normal family moving to Boynton Beach, Florida. Once settled into their duplex home, the Kingsley’s began to interact with the neighborhoods around them.  The impact of getting to know the neighbors will be shocking.

