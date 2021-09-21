Lisa Yolanda George shares how to celebrate life in her new book

Lisa Yolanda George is more than a writer, she is a business powerhouse who has been able to tap into and use her many talents. George is a mom, bestselling author, publicist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Les Brown trained and certified motivational speaker who was honored to share the stage with him twice in one year. The Washington, D.C., native, who now lives in Atlanta, has penned a new book, Celebrating Life, Celebrating You.

What is the story behind the title Celebrating Life, Celebrating You?

We’re taught to always want more, reach for more, and need more but it is healthy to balance in the celebration of what we currently have. If we carefully examine our respective lives, we can each find things to celebrate and this can be motivational.

Was it a deliberate decision to write this book?

It was a deliberate decision to finish it. I received the divine instruction to write it and knocked it out within four or five days. Somewhere in there, the committee started talking to me in an effort to test me but I pushed on. I have written 3 to 5 books but [only] published one, so the deliberate decision to complete it is a huge win for me.

Does this book depict you in any way?

Yes. I, vulnerably, use snippets [from] my life as a ministry.

