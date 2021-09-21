Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Usain Bolt’s critique of her behavior

Sha’Carri Richardson naturally had something to say in response to the strong piece of advice she received from Olympic track legend Usain Bolt.

The 35-year-old Jamaican icon, who set numerous Olympic records and became a bigger track star than this nation’s own sprinters, offered behavioral adjustment suggestions in light of Richardson’s embarrassing finish in a track meet in Eugene, Oregon, in August.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Bolt doled out some free advice to the flamboyant and rambunctious Richardson, 21, whose flair for the dramatics made her a national sensation prior to the Tokyo Olympics in June.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much. If you talk that big talk, you have to back it up,” Bolt said.

“So just train hard and focus on that,” he continued, “and try to come back do it, and then talk about it.”

Richardson’s national image got deflated like flat tires when she was trounced at the ballyhooed Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. Not only did she fail to beat any of the three Jamaicans who swept 100-meter medals in Tokyo, but Richardson also finished dead last of nine runners, subjecting herself to international humiliation.

Talking trash to the female Jamaican sprinters prior to the race made her performance look even worse.

But just as Richardson spurned support offered by all-time winningest Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix, Richardson batted away the words offered by Bolt.

“Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media, she said on Instagram .”So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.”

The public, however, thinks that Richardson should take heed.

Sha’Carri could get a career ending injury and lose it all in the blink of an eye. She just gotta learn how to control those emotions and do as Usain Bolt says, train hard. — Jimmy Mcnulty (@KuncheeYute) September 19, 2021