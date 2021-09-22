4 outdated fashion rules to ignore from this point forward

Since childhood, we have been told what we should and shouldn’t wear based on several factors. Whether it be a particular time of year, our height, body type, age, or gender, many different fashion rules are forced on us, and a lot of us tend to blindly follow them even throughout adulthood. However, rules are meant to be broken right?

These rules keep us in a box and restrict us from expressing our true selves and personal style – that is the point of fashion after all. With that, here are four antiquated fashion rules that you should ignore from here on out:

Trends can only be worn by younger people

For some reason, there is an idea that trends are reserved for younger shoppers and that couldn’t be further from the truth. If you feel drawn to a particular trend, it more than likely encompasses the qualities of your style. This means that it’s something that should be in your wardrobe. Whether it be skinny jeans or matching sets, as long as you feel good in whatever you are wearing, your confidence will radiate which is the best accessory to any outfit you can wear.

Never mix prints

There was a point in time where mixing prints like plaid and stripes was considered a huge fashion “don’t.” Well, times have changed, and so has the landscape of fashion, and it’s long overdue that we bid that rule farewell. In recent years, fashion designers and stylists alike have been known to play with mixing different prints and patterns. If you have wanted to try out doing the same, this is your time to shine.

Don’t wear white after labor day

This might be one of the most notorious rules of them all. There are several theories for how this rule came into play. One of them is that the rule originated in the 1800s and was a way to separate social classes. Because Labor Day signifies the end of summer, a rule was implemented that you shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day unless you had enough money to take fall and winter vacations. This was said to be because the wealthy would migrate to warmer clients when summer ended and if you wore white, that meant you could afford to get out of the city during the cold months. Wherever the rule started, it is safe to say that it’s irrelevant in this day-in-age. Wear your white clothing year-round if you want – it’s even more chic in winter white during the cold months.

Menswear should only be worn by men

This rule feels especially antiquated in the year 2021. During a time where masculine silhouettes are almost standard in womenswear, no one should still be holding on to this rule. From oversized blazers paired with men’s button-ups to oversized t-shirts worn as dresses, there’s so much room for exploring your personal style or even stepping out of your comfort zone a little bit. Men and women both have defied gender-confirming fashion rules in recent years with some of the biggest male celebrities throwing on a dress or skirt. Wear whatever it is that you love even if that happens to be a suit and tie as a woman.