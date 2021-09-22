 Skip to content

Anthony Johnson’s widow calls out ‘fake love’ from celebrities

September 22, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Comedian Anthony Johnson (Image source: Instagram – @therealajjohnson)

The widow of recently deceased comedian Anthony Johnson said her pain is compounded because her husband generated such little financial help from so-called celebrity friends to help pay for his funeral and burial arrangements.


On the same day she posted a heartfelt collage of photos of the Friday and Panther star, she also told TMZ that feels slighted and burdened financially because she needs help to give her husband a proper homegoing service.

The comedian and actor was reportedly found unconscious by his nephew inside a Los Angeles store. First responders indicated that Johnson was dead before they could rush him to the hospital. No cause of death has yet been given. 


The Johnson family has started a GoFundeMe page that has surpassed the goal of $20k.

“We’re raising money because I have to pay for this all out of pocket,” Mason explained.

“One of our favorite and beloved comedians, A.J. Johnson has gone to be with the Lord. Please help us by donating for his homegoing service and ongoing support for his children and grandchildren. We want to honor him the way he deserves,” the Johnson family penned on the GoFundMe page. 

When she first spoke to TMZ Live, she was distraught that she had received a gang of calls and texts offering condolences and money, but have yet to receive much of anything. Mason said if she cannot raise the money, she will forgo her wish to bury him in a cemetery and simply cremate him.

“If you want to to give, or if they want to give, I would appreciate it. But if not, that’s them,” Mason said through tears and her cracking voice. “But just stop the fake love. Please stop the fake calls. Please stop the fake texts. Please. Just for our family … Just stop it. Just stop.”

 

Posted in

Bobby Brown hates idea of remaking Whitney Houston’s ‘Bodyguard’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Felicia Pride’s ‘Really Love’ leaves viewers yearning for more

By Brittany Mackins

Tracy Morgan, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito to star in ‘Twins’ sequel

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, John Amos and Mark Wahlberg to star in Netflix comedy

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Tiffany Haddish shares details on new movie, relationship with Common

By N. Ali Early

Rick Famuyiwa inks deal with Showtime for reboot of ‘The Wood’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.