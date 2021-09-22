Anthony Johnson’s widow calls out ‘fake love’ from celebrities

The widow of recently deceased comedian Anthony Johnson said her pain is compounded because her husband generated such little financial help from so-called celebrity friends to help pay for his funeral and burial arrangements.

On the same day she posted a heartfelt collage of photos of the Friday and Panther star, she also told TMZ that feels slighted and burdened financially because she needs help to give her husband a proper homegoing service.

The comedian and actor was reportedly found unconscious by his nephew inside a Los Angeles store. First responders indicated that Johnson was dead before they could rush him to the hospital. No cause of death has yet been given.

The Johnson family has started a GoFundeMe page that has surpassed the goal of $20k.

“We’re raising money because I have to pay for this all out of pocket,” Mason explained.

“One of our favorite and beloved comedians, A.J. Johnson has gone to be with the Lord. Please help us by donating for his homegoing service and ongoing support for his children and grandchildren. We want to honor him the way he deserves,” the Johnson family penned on the GoFundMe page.

When she first spoke to TMZ Live, she was distraught that she had received a gang of calls and texts offering condolences and money, but have yet to receive much of anything. Mason said if she cannot raise the money, she will forgo her wish to bury him in a cemetery and simply cremate him.

“If you want to to give, or if they want to give, I would appreciate it. But if not, that’s them,” Mason said through tears and her cracking voice. “But just stop the fake love. Please stop the fake calls. Please stop the fake texts. Please. Just for our family … Just stop it. Just stop.”