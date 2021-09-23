 Skip to content

Get a sneak peek of ‘Passing’ starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga

September 23, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

Passing with Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ at the El Capitan Theatre. Los Angeles, California (Bang Media)

An adaptation of Passing – a critically acclaimed novel by Nella Larsen – will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 10.


The film starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, follows two childhood friends Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga) who reunite during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in 1920s New York.

Both women are of mixed race, and able to pass as White, but they lead very different lives. Irene celebrates her Blackness and lives her life as a Black woman with her Black husband and children, while Clare presents herself as a White woman and is married to a White, racist husband who has no clue that she is of mixed heritage. Upon the two reconnecting, their lives become intertwined and begin to turn upside down.


The film, which is directed and written by Rebecca Hall, is described by Netflix as “a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.”

Passing first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January and also stars Gbenga Akinnagbe and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. It will be released in select theaters on Oct. 27, before hitting Netflix on Nov. 10.

Check out the official trailer for the movie below:

