Huh? R. Kelly’s lawyer compares singer’s fight to Martin Luther King Jr’s

R. Kelly’s defense attorney actually compared the singer’s fight for freedom with Martin Luther King’s quest for justice.

Yes, you read that right.

Robert Sylvester Kelly’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, made the comparison during her closing arguments in the federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York. Cannick told the Brooklyn-based jury that Kelly’s quest to hold the government accountable to prove their case is the same for MLK’s fight for Blacks’ rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

“Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press,” Cannick quoted King from one of his historic speeches, according to TMZ. Cannick added that King and other civil rights leaders wanted to make the government “be true to what’s on paper.”

“That’s all Robert is trying to do,” Deveraux said.

Kelly, 54, is facing 10 years to life in prison if convicted of allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a bevy of teenage girls. He is also accused of marrying iconic singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.

As been reported, Kelly chose not to testify in his own trial, which is not unusual, and his defense team did not call many witnesses to help him disprove the feds’ case. However, Deveraux accused the government of having their witnesses lie on the stand and push the erroneous narrative that Kelly made the young women come to his homes in Chicago and Atlanta.

Am I the only one thinking, “Go sit your a** down with that nonsense”.