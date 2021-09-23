 Skip to content

Twitter explodes when fans suggest Drake is bigger than Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Drake fans almost caused older music lovers to have convulsions on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2021, boldly suggesting that Drake has surpassed Michael Jackson in career accomplishments and legacy.


Some among the Drizzy discipleship provide convincing evidence to back their theory to the millennials who were obviously not alive when the King of Pop hijacked popular culture, owned the Billboard charts and revolutionized music videos.

It is unclear why it took over a week for the debate to begin to rage like an inferno on Twitter, but Drake fans even used a post by MJ’s Hall of Fame sister to prove their point …


… while others came with current receipts to assign Drake the “king” status.

Longtime MJ admirers were righteously outraged at the audacity of such a suggestion that Certified Lover Boy has helped Drake to supercede the Thriller and Off the Wall mastermind.

Jackson fans point to his transcendent cultural impact to refute Drake supporters. They also mention how Jackson songs and videos from 35 to 40 years ago — such as “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough,” “Billie Jean,” “Man in the Mirror” and others — are still played in clubs and sports arenas to this day.

 

 

