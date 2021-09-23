Twitter explodes when fans suggest Drake is bigger than Michael Jackson

Drake fans almost caused older music lovers to have convulsions on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2021, boldly suggesting that Drake has surpassed Michael Jackson in career accomplishments and legacy.

Some among the Drizzy discipleship provide convincing evidence to back their theory to the millennials who were obviously not alive when the King of Pop hijacked popular culture, owned the Billboard charts and revolutionized music videos.

It is unclear why it took over a week for the debate to begin to rage like an inferno on Twitter, but Drake fans even used a post by MJ’s Hall of Fame sister to prove their point …

Albums with most top ten hits on Billboard Hot 100: • "Certified Lover Boy" – Drake (9) • "Rhythm Nation" – Janet Jackson (7) • "Thriller" – Michael Jackson (7) • "Born In The U.S.A." – Bruce Springsteen (7) • "Scorpion" – Drake (7) pic.twitter.com/cmxv148wff — Janet Jackson Charts (@JanetCharts) September 13, 2021

… while others came with current receipts to assign Drake the “king” status.

Drake is better than Michael Jackson no🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/swLpMDBfH8 — DJ Mabbs (@ProdbyMabbs) September 14, 2021

Drake surpassed everyone including michael jackson in the US. So yes https://t.co/05HizJQUDX pic.twitter.com/i3bKL9wcQ6 — Ray (@raymong33) September 21, 2021

Longtime MJ admirers were righteously outraged at the audacity of such a suggestion that Certified Lover Boy has helped Drake to supercede the Thriller and Off the Wall mastermind.

Jackson fans point to his transcendent cultural impact to refute Drake supporters. They also mention how Jackson songs and videos from 35 to 40 years ago — such as “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough,” “Billie Jean,” “Man in the Mirror” and others — are still played in clubs and sports arenas to this day.

Michael Jackson had people going into full on shock and passing out before he even sang a note. MJ stood on the stage and just LOOKED at the crowd & they caught the Holy Ghost. Drake could never. There will NEVER be another Michael Jackson. So let's stop these silly debates. https://t.co/tdDc8A1Nen — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 21, 2021

Soviets were rocking Thriller during heights of the Cold War. Iron curtain fell and we found out everyone knew the lyrics to P.Y.T and Dirty Diana already. ISIS ain’t listening to CLB. https://t.co/luQSc8J1l8 — Neutral Milk Tea Hotel (@james_art_do) September 21, 2021

Also, this. No other artist will ever come close. Michael Jackson is a whole damn category of entertainment in itself.#Drake #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/7JiQsa51Ic — 👀 (@SJibbity) September 22, 2021

We just can’t be that bored. LOL. There is no comparison to Michael Jackson. We will never see that again. Everyone was IN a the house bruh when Thriller was on. IN a the house. I mean, STOP EVERYTHING you are doing and run IN the house. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) September 21, 2021

Michael Jackson stood for 3 straight minutes of cheering at the Super Bowl and Drake got booed off stage cause the crowd wanted Frank Ocean. MJ is so far above everyone https://t.co/J9MCMYdoO8 — Billy McCormick (@_McCormick_1003) September 21, 2021

Shade room asked is Drake in 2021 bigger than Michael Jackson at his peak…. MICHAEL JACKSON?!?! Thee MICHAEL JOSEPH JACKSON!!?! Thriller Mike? The guy w the penny loafers?? Billie Jean baby father?! The dude who took care of Annie?!? Cheemon?!? Y’all gon stop playing with me. — Julito McCullum (@IamJulito) September 20, 2021