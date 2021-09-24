Thinking about playing the lottery? 4 reasons to give it a try

The moment anyone thinks about the word “lottery,” you almost instantly imagine what you would do if you won. Whether that be a fantasy about quitting your job because you’re rich now, or traveling the world on a never-ending vacation, the mere idea of winning the lottery is enchanting enough for some people to get them to play. For those who have been thinking about playing but haven’t acted on it just yet, here are four reasons why you might want to give it a try.

The opportunity to win big

Of course, the number one reason you might want to try your hand at playing the lottery is the sheer possibility of you winning. It seems especially more convincing when you think about how little it costs to buy a ticket versus the amount of the earnings. If you do want to dabble in it and try your luck a couple of times, this can easily be a low-risk-high-reward situation.

It supports great causes

Money generated from lottery tickets is also often used to fund state projects for public education and social services. If you buy a ticket or two, you would be directly contributing to local community development which would of course make for positive social change. You can even think of it as your act of charity for the day.

You can use the tickets as gifts

Instead of keeping the tickets for yourself, you can re-gift them to friends and family members. Who knows? One of them might win on behalf of you. If by some dumb luck that does end up happening, let’s hope that they give you a portion of the profits.

It can be really exciting

Playing the lottery can act as an exciting game for some. When you’re scratching off your ticket or waiting for your numbers to be read, you get a rush thinking about the possibility that your small investment might garner a huge payout. All of this can act as a light-hearted form of entertainment.