Ashanti returning to acting with 2 new films (video)

R&B songstress Ashanti had the world sharing her magic earlier this month when she mesmerized listeners with her smooth vocals and assisted her Murder Inc. brother Ja Rule in his Verzuz battle with Fat Joe. Now the “Foolish” hitmaker is set to make a return to acting and will star in and produce the upcoming film The Plus One.

According to Deadline, Ashanti will play Lizzie in the film, whose only request of her “male of honor” Marshall is that he doesn’t bring his hated ex-lover Marie to her destination wedding. But lovesick Marshall brings her as his plus one, and Marie does everything in her power to wreck Lizzie’s big day. Filming is expected to start in December in Florida and Ashanti recently wrapped up filming on the soon-to-be-released Honey Girls which completed production in March.

Ashanti stars as Fancy G, an international superstar triple-threat in Honey Girls, who is looking to host a talent competition to discover the next big star. Honey Girls will also star Tessa Brooks, Aliyah Mastin, Ava Grace and Frankie McNellis. Ashanti spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed the movie is about friendship, girl power and being true to one’s self.

“The music is super uplifting. It’s a completely different vibe from Ashanti. But it’s cool and it’s different and I feel like it’s so important as an artist to continue to evolve. You have to continue to build the empire,” she told “ET.”

Ashanti’s acting resume also includes past roles in Coach Carter, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction. She also jumped back into radio rotation this week as she and Lil Wayne added their fire to the remix of Moneybagg Yo’s already blazing hit single “Wockesha.”

“Honey Girls” will be released on DVD and digitally on Oct. 19. Check out the trailer below as well as the “Wockesha” remix.