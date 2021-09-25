Hosts of ‘The View’ test positive for COVID-19 prior to Kamala Harris interview

Vice President Kamala Harris’ live interview on “The View” was abruptly altered yesterday morning on Sept. 24 after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the show started. Co-host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were participating in the show’s earlier segments before they went to break when they were informed of their status. The ladies, who both are vaccinated, were told to step off the set and had to leave the building.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines remained on set and conducted the truncated interview during the last ten minutes of the show while also revealing the news about Gostin’s and Navarro’s Covid status and that VP Harris was moved to a separate location.

“They don’t want to take a chance. It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe. The Secret Service is doing things to make her feel safe,” Behar stated.

Harris, who was to be seated at the table with all four co-hosts, instead was later interviewed remotely from a different room in the ABC studio in New York. According to White House officials, VP Harris did not have any contact with either host who tested positive.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they are fine. But it also really does speak to the fact that they are vaccinated and vaccines make all the difference because otherwise we’d be concerned about hospitalization and worse.,” Behar added during the broadcast.

Whoopi Goldberg, who just signed a new four-year-deal to remain on “The View,” missed all the drama yesterday as she was at home battling ailments from sciatica. Check out the footage below of the hosts of “The View” relaying the news as well as VP Harris speaking about COVID-19, Haitian migrants, Afghanistan, abortion and more.