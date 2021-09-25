K. Michelle partners with Lifetime for new series about her butt implants

K. Michelle has never been one to shy away from discussions about having plastic surgery and body enhancements and the star will share her journey about her experiences under the knife with the new series “My Killer Body with K. Michelle.” In the series which will air on Lifetime next year, the R&B singer comes forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life. She will also help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives.

“Years ago I decided to share with the world my surgery complications. I didn’t do it for sympathy or any unwanted eyes on me. I’ve never been scared of my truth. I felt it was unfair to only share the good and not the whole truth and that bad that comes with it. I decided to have an open form of communication that could save someone’s life. I wish someone had told me the truth.

I’ve listened to the lies and assumptions about me while continuing to focus on my mission. This world is a tough place and will tear you down if you let it. I’m so blessed to have met a group of individuals who are struggling to live, who just want to heal, and they want to share their true story to help other women and men. These are some of the bravest women I’ve ever encountered. Their strength has even motivated me,” K. Michelle explained of her new project on Instagram.

With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.

