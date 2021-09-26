NFL playing the Black national anthem promotes segregation, critics decry

TV host Bill Maher fired back at “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg after she stated that it was a good thing to have the Black national anthem played before every NFL game.

Maher, the host of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” said playing the two national anthems before games is promoting segregation and political divisiveness that civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King fought to end.

Goldberg snapped back at Maher on “The View,” saying that “I think because we have gone backwards a good 10-15 years, we’re having to re-educate people,” Goldberg said.

BILL MAHER SAYS WOKE LIBERALS HAVE “LOST PERSPECTIVE”: @WhoopiGoldberg, @sarahaines, and @JoyVBehar react to him commenting on the Black national anthem being played at Thursday’s NFL game, calling two anthems “segregation” “under a different name.” https://t.co/Gqk9PLPCUt pic.twitter.com/UqM2vn1ouC — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2021

Maher returned to the issue with a scathing rebuke of Goldberg’s perspective on his show.

“The program ‘The View’ last week devoted a lot of time to this while somehow avoiding what I actually said,” Maher said. “It seemed to be a lot about a need to school me about the Black national anthem itself. Whoopi Goldberg said, quote, ‘We’re having to re-educate people.’ Because nothing ever goes wrong when you start talking about re-education. Just ask Chairman Mao. Maybe we can set up some sort of camps.”

“Symbols of unity matter. And purposefully fragmenting things by race reinforces a terrible message that we are two nations hopelessly drifting apart from each other. That’s not where we were even ten years ago and it’s not where we should be now,” Maher told his audience, which responded with applause.

Finally, Maher played an old tape of then Sen. Barack Obama in 2008 who said: “There is not a Black America or a White America … there is the United States of America,” adding that “where we should be now is here.”