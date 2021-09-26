Nick Cannon contemplates celibacy after having 7 kids

Nick Cannon is the proud father of seven children with four different women and four of the kids were born within the past year. The multi-talented entertainer previously stated in July on his radio show that all the pregnancies were planned.

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident. Trust me there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Nick recently spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” about his new self-titled daytime talk show which debuts Monday, Sept. 27 and revealed that his therapist told him he needed to slow down on the baby-making.

“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids,” he joked.

Cannon also explained to “ET” that he comes from a huge family so having siblings is a blessing.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive,” Cannon continued.

Cannon also explained that he has nothing to hide and wants to be “transparent” as he helps others on his new show.

“I’ve never been a person [who’s] shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I’m gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I’m in the headlines the night before, I’m definitely talking about it the next morning,” Cannon also told “ET.”

Cannon’s seven children include 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan who he had with R&B diva Mariah Carey. He has a 4-year-old son named Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell and they welcomed a daughter named Powerful Queen in December. In June, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Cannon’s son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion.

Check out the first week’s guest who will appear on “Nick Cannon” below.