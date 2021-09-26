Rob Kardashian’s domestic abuse case against Blac Chyna continues

Blac Chyna’s uncontrollable temper may land her in trouble if Rob Kardashian has his way. Kardashian filed new court papers this week to support his domestic violence lawsuit against his former girlfriend and mother of his four-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s younger brother initially sued Blac Chyna in September 2017, alleging that she violently attacked him on Dec. 14, 2016, inside a home they shared that belonged to his sister, Kylie Jenner. According to new documents obtained by the news outlet KTTV, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is quite a force to be reckoned with.

“Chyna has never refuted the key evidence supporting Rob’s claims, in particular the sworn statements of multiple third-party witnesses, who each independently confirmed that Chyna violently attacked Rob in 2016, pointed a gun at his head, threatened to kill him, ripped his shirt, beat him about the face and neck with her fists and destroyed property inside the home they shared,” the court document read.

Rob Kardashian’s lawyer also took aim at the model and reality TV star’s defense where she claimed she “simply was being her very outgoing, colorful, and joking self with Rob when she threatened to kill him and then physically attacked him.”

“Pointing a gun at another person’s head while threatening to kill him, followed by acts of strangulation and physical assault with a metal pole and fists, is not a joking matter,” Kardashian’s attorney stated in the court document.

Blac Chyna previously filed a motion to dismiss Kardashian’s case, but a judge denied the motion in September 2020. In May, Chyna’s attorney filed a renewed motion for the case to be dismissed. A hearing on Chyna’s renewed motion for dismissal of Kardashian’s lawsuit is scheduled to be held on Oct. 12.