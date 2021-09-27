Fans react to Cynthia Bailey confirming her departure from ‘RHOA’

Looks like Cynthia Bailey will be calling it quits after all.

After reports spread that she will not be returning to season 14 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she has confirmed it in a post on Instagram Monday afternoon.

This news comes almost two weeks after entertainment reporter and former news producer at TMZ, Anthony Dominic, shared to his Instagram story that neither Cynthia nor Porsha Williams will be returning next season.

Bailey’s caption read, “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

She then went on to thank her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members, expressing gratitude for her journey on the show, and excitement for what’s to come next for her.

She concluded the heartfelt post thanking her fans and saying, “It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

Bailey, 54, joined the cast of “RHOA” back in 2010 during season three as a friend of Nene Leakes.

Fans of the “RHOA” star have been with her through so many milestones like her marriage and divorce to Peter Thomas, navigating being a mother to her daughter Noelle Robinson, purchasing her dream home affectionately known as “Lake Bailey,” and finding love again with Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill.

Check out tweets from “RHOA” fans as they react to the end of her run below:

It won’t be the same without Cynthia! The reads and class will be missed 🌻 https://t.co/gXD473zWCV pic.twitter.com/qTqViCQdNG — Mariah Carey is supreme (@Tea_witdre) September 27, 2021

I need a moment to really process Cynthia’s departure 😭 pic.twitter.com/LI0JWKStST — Lights Out (@NewSeasonTre) September 27, 2021

I’m gonna miss hearing Cynthia say “chile” every two seconds #rhoa pic.twitter.com/jRSQIXifXy — Mia’s 4th Boob (@pastorholywhor) September 27, 2021

rhoa will not be the same without cynthia’s reactions pic.twitter.com/MVwE6u1ga0 — a (@outsideofu) September 27, 2021

Part of me feels like Cynthia gave us a final season with a wedding and ending off the S13 reunion on a good note with everyone, but the other part of me thinks it’s gonna be super weird since she’s been on our screens for 11 seasons 😭 #RHOA — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 27, 2021