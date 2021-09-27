Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro return to ‘The View’ after COVID-19 scare

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin and guest co-host host Ana Navarro returned back to the show today after their COVID-19 test results turned out to be false positives. The false results caused chaos on Friday, Sept. 24, after the two ladies were immediately removed from the set prior to an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines remained on set and conducted the truncated interview during the last ten minutes of the show, which was cast remotely while they revealed the news about Gostin and Navarro’s Covid-19 status on air.

None of the hosts who were there on Friday came into contact with Harris and all four ladies were tested several times over the weekend. All had been previously vaccinated for COVID-19. The women spoke of the ordeal on Monday’s Sept. 27 show as Hostin explained that her husband, a doctor, had to be pulled out of surgery as a precautionary measure when the news became known, and her children were taken out of school.

“It really was uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on,” Hostin stated this morning.

Navarro said she was “flabbergasted” over the whole ordeal and “The View’s” executive producer Brian Teta also apologized to the hosts and audience on-air about how the situation was handled and announcing their status on live television.

“They were put in this position where they had this information put out on television and then to make it worse, it turned out not to be true later on. That led to some really awkward television that I’d like to have back if I could,” Teta added.

