Da Brat blasts Nicci Gilbert for using Kelly Price for personal benefit (video)

Da Brat went volcanic on Nicci Gilbert for allegedly promoting her own show on the same Instagram post that she used to give an update on fellow singer Kelly Price’s safety and condition on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The “If You Love Me” singer told her 177K followers that Price called her to say that she is safe and recovering from the virus that nearly took her life.

Gilbert, 51, also said Price was never in danger physically nor kidnapped. Following that bit of news, Gilbert wanted to ensure that her fans tune into the highly anticipated series “BMF,” which premiered on Sept. 26, 2021. Gilbert added that she will also be touching upon the subjects of missing women and girls, the premiere of “BMF” and what she has learned from Price’s short disappearance on her online show, “She Speaks Live.”

That last part is what allegedly set Da Brat off and had her flying into a rage on her own IG page.

Without mentioning Gilbert’s name, Da Brat, 47, made this statement to her three million IG followers:

“If I talk to my friends, and something is wrong, they not about to jump on social media or be trying to promote something and use my name,” Da Brat said. “So, yeah, Kelly is okay, and her children know that, and that’s the bottom line.”

A voice off-screen then said mockingly, “I spoke to Kelly, but make sure to watch my show tonight.”

Da Brat added: “At the expense of somebody’s life or health? If she didn’t give you permission to do that, don’t motherf—ing do that. You are not a friend when you do s— like that.”

Da Brat was far from finished. She later raged on in another video on the subject.