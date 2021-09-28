MAC collaboration with Whitney Houston estate sticking true to her colors

Whitney Houston’s estate has teamed up with M.A.C. Cosmetics on a new makeup line. The Whitney Houston estate has signed a “long-term, multifaceted partnership” with the beauty brand, which will see some of the “My Love Is Your Love” singer’s best-known looks recreated to coincide with the release of the upcoming biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

According to Whitney’s sister-in-law and ex-manager, Pat Houston releasing makeup is something the late R&B pop legend had planned to do before her untimely death in 2012.

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do. “I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!” Pat Houston told People magazine.

The “How Will I Know” hitmaker was known for her signature red lipstick and bold eyeshadows, and the collection will be “true to her colors.”

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with,” Pat Houston said.

The collection is set to launch in 2022.