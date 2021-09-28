SWV and Monica mourn the loss of R&B songwriter Andrea Martin

R&B songwriter Andrea Martin has passed, according to a post on the musician’s Instagram page.

The 49-year-old penned hits for the likes of En Vogue, Monica, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Sean Kingston, Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson.

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie.’ Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime. We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27,” the statement on IG read.

Martin wrote Monica’s 1995 smash #1 hit “Before You Walked Out of My Life” alongside famed music producers Soulshock & Karlin. Monica sent her condolences on Twitter with a special message to her former collaborator.

“‘Before You Walk Out Of My Life’ has always had a special place in my heart. Now it has a deeper meaning for the incredibly talented songwriter. Rest well Andrea Martin. We love you always,” Monica posted.

Martin wrote a lot of hits like En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love), SWV’s “You’re the One” and Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” alongside her longtime writing partner, Ivan Matias, who remembered his friend on IG as well.

“Rest in Paradise To Andrea Martin. My childhood friend & songwriting partner. She was extraordinary,” he posted.

Taj of SWV also shared her condolences and the impact Martin had on her group’s career.

“New Beginning would not have been the same without your talent and creativity. Thank you for helping us express our words into melodies. RIP Andrea Martin🙏🏾. #swv #plusandrea #plusivan #plusallstar #equalsnewbeginning #fyp,” she wrote.

Besides penning songs, Andrea Martin, was also a gifted singer in her own right and released her debut album, The Best of Me, in 1998 under Sony’s Arista Records. A cause of death was not given.