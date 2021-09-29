Leigh Davenport’s ‘Run the World’ is brilliant, beautiful, bold and Black

Leigh Davenport is a writer, producer and director who specializes in telling Black stories in both realistic and creative ways. Rolling out was able to get the inside scoop on “Run the World” and why Davenport chose to create multidimensional characters that represent a true depiction of Black women’s experiences and relationships.

Can you briefly walk us through writing the script for season one?

When I first started writing the show, I really kept just feeling like “Living Single” and “Girlfriends” are amazing, iconic shows, but were much older than my generation. I kind of watch reruns and it wasn’t in line with the experiences I was having at the time. We all watch “Sex in the City” over and over again, but it is obviously culturally, very different. It is economically very different. The friendship and having relationships is true, but just so very different from anything that I was experiencing in that way. I wanted to show us, the women that I knew.

