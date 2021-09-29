 Skip to content

Meet the 4 women running for mayor of Atlanta

September 29, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

City council president and mayoral candidate Felicia Moore (Instagram – @mooreformayor)

When Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms decided not to seek reelection in May 2021, the announcement sent shockwaves throughout local politics and also created tremors that reverberated on a national scale.


The history-making Bottoms — she is the only person to ever serve in all three branches of Atlanta government as judge, city councilperson and mayor — said the ceaseless tumult of her first term effectively dissuaded her from going after a second term.

“The last three years have not been at all what I would have scripted for our city,” Lance Bottoms said at her May 7, 2021, news conference. Bottoms cited the crippling cyberattack and the Justice Department’s investigation into corruption regarding her predecessor “which seemed to literally suck the air out of City Hall.”


“There was last summer. There was a pandemic. There was a social justice movement. There was a madman in the White House,” Bottoms said. 

There is a cadre of candidates ready to serve, as 14 people are running for the top spot in one of America’s marquee cities on Nov 2, 2021.

Flip the page to meet the four women who are seeking to be the next CEO of Atlanta:

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

Meet the 10 men running for mayor of Atlanta

By Terry Shropshire

Say what? Donald Trump said Gov. Brian Kemp should be replaced by Stacey Abrams

By Terry Shropshire

NFL playing the Black national anthem promotes segregation, critics decry

By Terry Shropshire

Stacey Abrams receives Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Award

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Larry Elder argues slave masters weren’t compensated for ‘loss of property’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

‘Exonerated Five’ member Yusef Salaam running for office in New York

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.