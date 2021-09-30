Deven Trowers cultivating quality relationships as she walks by faith

Deven Trowers lives by her motto, “cultivating quality relationships for impactful results.” Since 2012, Trowers has done that through her company DT Communications which is a small public relations and consulting firm based in Atlanta.

As if Trowers is not doing enough, she is also the co-owner and director of Trowers Dream Academy, a comprehensive educational center dedicated to maximizing children’s scholastic success.

What is your profession, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I am an accomplished public relations, media relations and marketing communications professional. My role for the last 13 years has been to elevate brands or organizations to help them tell their story. In my corporate role, I am a communications director for a nonprofit where I am responsible for planning and managing national, regional and local media coverage and media opportunities for our organization and CEO. I selected this career because I love meeting new people and talking to individuals.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

As a Black woman I consider my superpower to be my faith. I allow my faith to open doors for me that only God can do. I am a firm believer in manifestation, asking for what you want and believing it will come to pass. I continue to keep my faith at the forefront in everything that I do and for this I am truly blessed.

